The date and time have been announced for the Humphreys School Alumni Reunion.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, May 28, 2022, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.at the community building in Humphreys.

The reunion is for all past graduates, classmates, and friends. Those attending are to take finger foods or desserts.

Table service and a drink will be furnished.