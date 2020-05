The Grundy County R-5 High School will have a new principal next school year. Superintendent Phil Fox reports the board of education hired Matt Rayl at the board’s last meeting. Rayl will officially start his new position August 11th.

He was previously the principal at South Shelby High School of Shelbina. He has been a teacher for 22 years in several districts, which included being a band instructor. Rayl’s family is anticipated to move to the area near the Grundy R-5 High School.

