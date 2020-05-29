Carroll County Trust Company pledges $50K to Carroll County Memorial Hospital Foundation

The Carroll County Memorial Hospital Foundation is honored to receive a pledge of $50,000 from the Carroll County Trust Company.

“On behalf of the Foundation, we are so humbled by this wonderful gift,” said Rachel Davidson, Director of Carroll County Memorial Hospital Foundation. “During these challenging times for healthcare, the support of our local community is more important than ever.”

Carroll County Trust Company is a small-town community bank established in 1919. CCTC has supported many local programs and organizations throughout the years in an effort to strengthen the community and foster growth.

“Carroll County Trust Company has pledged $50,000 to the Carroll County Memorial Hospital Foundation and is continuing to be very supportive of the local hospital,” said Kevin Brown, President/Chief Executive Officer of CCTC. “We feel partnerships such as the one between Carroll County Trust Company and Carroll County Memorial Hospital are vital to the well-being and strength of Carroll County especially at trying times as now.”

Carroll County Memorial Hospital Foundation is an independent 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization. Their mission is “to assist in the development and retention of healthcare professionals through educational support and financial contributions to Carroll County Memorial Hospital, assuring the availability of quality healthcare services for those we serve.”

“In 2016, the hospital’s $16.5 million construction project to expand our healthcare services had to be financed,” said Jeff Tindle, Chief Executive Officer of CCMH. “Being able to do that with the help of CCTC was very important to the hospital’s goal of supporting our local businesses. Throughout the years, CCTC has been right at our side to support our hospital’s mission. They have been a great business partner.”

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares