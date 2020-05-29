Cameron woman facing multiple charges in Caldwell County

A Cameron resident faces multiple charges in Caldwell County following an investigation the Hamilton Police Department reports involved a woman using a stolen debit card to obtain cash from an ATM earlier this month.

Online court information shows 30 year old Mary Justus has been charged with the felonies of receiving stolen property and fraudulent use of a credit or debit device. She also has been charged with three counts of misdemeanor fraudulent use of a credit or debit device. Her bond was set at $5,000 cash only with special conditions.

The Hamilton Police Department asked the public for help in identifying a female earlier this month. Pictures were posted on the police department’s Facebook page.

