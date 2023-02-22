Grundy County Presiding Commissioner responds to ambulance district measure not being on April ballot

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Grundy County Presiding Commissioner Phillip Ray has responded to why a measure regarding the establishment of an ambulance district is not on the April ballot.

Ray said the commission is not the election authority, and current County Clerk Courtney Campbell was not the election authority at the time the commission voted on the matter. Minutes from the Grundy County Commission meeting on September 6th indicate Ray voted no on placing the matter on the ballot, and commissioners Don Sager and Brad Chumbley voted yes.

At that time, County Clerk Betty Spickard had said the county would have to speak to an attorney to determine the proper wording for the ballot measure regarding how an ambulance district would be formed and funded.

Ray says it is not the commission’s place to re-vote on the matter or put it on a future ballot.

