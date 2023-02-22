Gallatin Board of Education approves 2023-2024 school calendar, resignations accepted

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Gallatin R-5 Board of Education on February 15th approved the 2023-2024 school calendar. The first day will be August 21st, and the last day is scheduled for May 17th.

The board accepted a resolution opposing pending legislation on open enrollment.

After a closed session, resignations were accepted from Fifth Grade English Language Arts Teacher Josie Williamson and Monica Fawson with Special Education. Williamson’s resignation will be effective at the end of this school year. Fawson’s resignation was effective February 3rd.

The board offered, for next school year, the elementary school principal position to Nicole Thogmartin, the middle school principal position to Chris Wever, and the high school principal position to Brent Burke. They are currently in those positions. The salary will be determined later.

Related