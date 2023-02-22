Kirksville Women of Today to hold Spring Arts and Crafts Show

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Kirksville Women of Today will hold the 27th Annual Spring Arts and Crafts Show in March. The event will be held at the William Matthew Middle School gym and commons area on March 18th from 9 am to 3 pm.

There will be exhibits and local crafters as well as a concession stand. Lunch and pies will be available.

Profits from the concession stand are usually donated to a charity or the Kirksville Women of Today’s scholarship fund, which provides two $500 scholarships awarded each May to two Kirksville High School senior girls.

Past charity recipients include the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri, the Wonderland Camp, birthday closets at the Kirksville primary through upper elementary schools, the Buddy Backpack program, Adair County Relay for Life, and programs provided by the Kirksville Parks and Recreation Department. A donation recipient is to be determined at an upcoming meeting of the Kirksville Women of Today.

Registration for a 10 by 10 space for the show will cost $30 before March 3rd and $35 after the March 3rd date. Register on the Kirksville Women of Today’s website.

More information on the March 18th Spring Arts and Crafts Show can be obtained by calling 660-341-3232.

