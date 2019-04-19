Grundy County Nursing Home District Board members sworn in, officers elected

Two members were sworn in and officers elected during meetings this week of the Grundy County Nursing Home District board and the board of Senior City Incorporated.

Board members Jim Cox and Jim Bush were sworn in for three-year terms with Cox elected chairman.

Other officers are Vice Chairman Brigette Bunnell, Secretary-Treasurer Barbara Cox, and attorney Tara Walker, as Assistant Secretary/Treasurer.

Administrator Donita Youtsey present information regarding Nursing Home Week May 10th through 17th. The community is invited to all activities.

The board members also discussed the continued work on energy-efficiency projects. These include upgrading the boiler to a new H-VAC system and window replacement.