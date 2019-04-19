Animal health startup chooses Missouri for headquarters

Animal health tech company Scollar, Inc., has announced plans to relocate its headquarters from Silicon Valley to Kansas City, Missouri, to launch its suite of products and expand the company in the Animal Health Corridor. Scollar will scale its administrative, customer success, sales, and marketing teams in Kansas City.

Designed for everything from cats to cattle, Scollar is a full stack open platform consisting of three tightly integrated technologies – a modular smart collar, a mobile app, and a data cloud service. The technology is designed to address the needs of pet parents, protein producers and veterinarians, as well as animal service providers and product manufacturers.

“We are thrilled to welcome Scollar to our state,” Missouri Governor Mike Parson said. “Missouri has more than 8,000 projected tech openings across the state, and we are determined to fill them. We look forward to working with companies like Scollar to continue growing and developing high paying, high demand technology jobs in Missouri.”

Scollar CEO and Co-Founder Lisa Tamayo selected Kansas City after presenting at the Kansas City Animal Health Investment Forum in 2018.

“I was delighted with the vibrant community here in Kansas City and believe it is the perfect place for Scollar to rapidly scale in the US and globally,” Tamayo said.

“We have been very impressed with Scollar since their selection to present at the 2018 Animal Health Investment Forum – they are truly helping to shape the future of animal care,” KC Animal Health Corridor President Kimberly Young said. “I am confident they will fit right in to KC’s existing animal health ecosystem and grow quickly due to the globally significant concentration of expertise in our area.”

Scollar plans to create a developer community to grow the features and functions of its platform and will be recruiting a tech-savvy workforce for its staffing needs.

In the next 4 years, the company will begin recruiting engineering and development teams, sales and marketing professionals, as well as general and administrative management.

“We are very excited to welcome Scollar to our City, a City of rapid growth. I hope Scollar is able to use all the resources available. KCMO is a place of destination, no longer a flyover City. Our region has many advantages its affordability, low corporate tax, a transportation hub, the Animal Health Corridor, the world’s most connected Smart City, one of the top 5 emerging entrepreneurial ecosystems in the world and so much more”, Narbeli Galindo, EDC Director of International Affairs for Kansas City, Missouri, said.

A number of partners worked together to assist Scollar with its relocation to the Kansas City area including the City of Kansas City, Missouri; the Missouri Department of Economic Development; the Missouri Partnership; the Economic Development Corporation of Kansas City, Missouri; WeWork; KCP&L; the KC Tech Council; the Kansas City Area Development Council; and the KC Animal Health Corridor.

State and city partners have offered an economic incentive package to the company if it meets certain job creation criteria. These include tax incentives, workforce recruitment assistance, and additional resources to find partnerships, funding, and global expansions.