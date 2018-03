The Grundy County Nursing Home District Board of Directors voted Tuesday to accepted a proposed energy performance contract presented by Energy Solutions Professionals of Overland Park, Kansas.

The contract is for an energy project involving lighting, water efficiency, and building infiltration improvements.

The board also voted to obtain 2018-2019 employees’ major medical health insurance quotes through Bunnell Insurance Agency, which is the district’s current insurance broker.

