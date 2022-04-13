Grundy R-5 Board of Education approve base salary of $32,800, approve insurance plan from Missouri Educators Trust

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Grundy County R-5 Board of Education on April 12th approved steps for experience and a five percent increase to the base salary for next school year. The new base will be $32,800. A revised extra duty pay schedule was also approved based upon a percentage of the base salary.

The board approved an insurance plan from Missouri Educators Trust for next year. The base plan offered by the district will be $581, and staff will have an opportunity to buy up to four other plans.

The board agreed to pay for the $25 lab fee cost per employee at a wellness fair. The Sullivan County Health Department will hold the event for staff at the elementary school in Humphreys on May 16th.

Wired Electrical and Automation’s bid of $24,858 was chosen for an upgrade to electrical service at the elementary school. Wired Electrical’s bid was the lowest of the two. The other was from Grey Electrical.

The board approved the letting of bids for propane, diesel fuel, milk, and bread for next school year. Bids will be opened at the May board meeting.

Membership was approved in the Missouri School Boards Association. The cost will be $2,579 per year.

The board approved a student wifi hotspot policy for Grundy R-5.

A sports cooperative agreement was approved with Newtown-Harris for next school year.

A report was given on the possible need to use a bus for transportation of students to vo-tech next year.

After a closed session, the board approved the resignation of Kindergarten Teacher Samantha DeRyke.

All non-certified staff members were offered contracts for next school year. Extra duty contracts were also offered to coaches and sponsors.