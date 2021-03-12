Grundy County Health Department rescinds public order requiring masks

Reddit Share Pin Share 16 Shares

At a meeting on Thursday, March 11, the Grundy County Health Department Board of Directors voted to rescind the public health order requiring masks, which takes effect on Monday, March 15, 2021. The health department is still encouraging the wearing of masks in all public places, and in situations where social distancing cannot be maintained.

In making their decision, the Grundy County Health Department Board of Directors reviewed data which indicated that COVID-19 transmission is on the decline statewide and in Grundy County.

The health department said the cancelation of the order does not override other governing bodies or entities such as schools, or businesses, which may require masks in order for individuals to attend or be served. Masks will continue to be required for services at the Grundy County Health Department.

The health department notes that strategies for reducing the spread of COVID-19 are:

Seeking vaccination at the earliest convenience

Stay home if ill, even if symptoms seem mild

Practice social distancing and avoid group gatherings

Wash hands often

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces

Related