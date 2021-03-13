Harrison County Health Department asking residents to answer 4 question survey on vaccine

Local News March 13, 2021 KTTN News
Harrison County Health Department
The Harrison County Health Department asks residents who have not received a COVID-19 vaccine to participate in a four-question survey. Responses will help the office understand the need for eligible residents to receive a vaccine.

Questions on the survey ask about qualification based on open tiers and barriers to prevent being vaccinated.

Residents are asked to help friends and family who do not have access to a computer or smartphone.

A link to the survey can be found on the internet by clicking HERE.

Tags

