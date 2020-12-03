Grundy County Health Department reports county now at “Category 2: Critical Risk”

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Health Department reports the county’s positivity rate for the past seven days is 23.8. New cases per 100,000 are 335.

That puts Grundy County in Category 2: Critical Risk according to Governor Mike Parson’s community guidelines. The guidelines recommend business occupancy limits reflect social distancing, and social group sizes are 25 or less. The guidelines also advise masks to be worn in offices and businesses with at least 10 persons where social distancing is not possible.

The health department notes the most recent White House report for Missouri puts Grundy County in the red zone for cases.

The health department urges residents to be vigilant, wear masks, and practice social distancing when around others who are not from your household. It also advises to avoid group gatherings, wash hands often, disinfect frequently touched surfaces, and stay home if you are ill, even if symptoms are mild.

