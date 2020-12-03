Livingston County reports 15 new cases of COVID-19; Mercer County reports 1 new case

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Livingston County Health Center announces 15 new COVID-19 cases since December 2nd for a total of 840.

There are 67 active cases, with 41 in the community, 21 in facilities, and five in schools. Twelve current COVID-19-related hospitalizations and 22 deaths have been reported for Livingston County.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mercer County has increased by one, which the health department reports brings the total to 93.

Current probable cases went up by three to 61, and active cases increased by four to 35. One COVID-19-related death has been reported for Mercer County.

