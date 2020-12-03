Death toll in Grundy County from COVID-19 is now 22 with 15 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Thursday

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Health Department announces one additional COVID-19-related death and 15 new cases. That brings the number of deaths to 22 and the number of cases to 699. Five hundred thirteen cases are confirmed, and 110 are active.

The health department reminds the public that there is a human behind each number reported by counties and states. There are individuals who have lost loved ones and others who facing long-term health consequences from COVID-19. Most individuals recover, and scientists and doctors continue to learn about the virus.

The Grundy County Health Department notes the next few weeks and months are critical. It asks the public to do its part to reduce the strain on healthcare systems, so individuals can receive the care they need.

