Grundy County Health Department reports almost 25% of Grundy County residents received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Twenty point four percent of Grundy County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That is according to Missouri’s vaccination website. Two thousand thirteen first doses have been given to all age groups, and 3,363 total doses have been given.

The Grundy County Health Department’s report from March 25th indicated 1,869 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been given to residents over the age of 65. That includes first and second doses. The United States Census Bureau reports 22.4% of Grundy County residents are at least 65. Health Department Administrator Elizabeth Gibson does not know how many residents at least 65 have not been vaccinated but notes people are counted in their county of residence, even if they received their vaccine in another county.

Mass COVID-19 vaccination events have been held in urban areas of the state in recent weeks. Rural areas are being served by health departments, pharmacies, and physicians. The vaccine is available in Grundy County at the health department, Hy-Vee Pharmacy of Trenton, and the Wright Memorial Physicians Group.

Gibson says individuals who have yet to be vaccinated in Grundy County should have no difficulty finding a dose. The vaccine will be available to all Missouri adults beginning April 9th.

Gibson says that even though vaccine supplies are good, other barriers may exist for seniors or others. However, cost should not be one of them because the vaccine is free. She explains providers may collect insurance information to bill for administration, but they can not charge individuals for co-pays or other fees.

Missouri has established a transportation resource webpage for homebound residents who need transportation to receive a vaccine. That can be accessed at covidvaccine.mo.gov/ride.

Missouri’s Area Agencies on Aging are also assisting seniors who are homebound. More information on that can be found at covidvaccine.mo.gov/seniors.

Persons who do not have internet can call the Grundy County Health Department for assistance at 359-4196 or the Area Agency on Aging at 888-844-5626.

The Grundy County Health Department sends weekly emails to individuals on its notification list with information regarding vaccine opportunities. Anyone who would like to be added to the list can call 359-4196.

