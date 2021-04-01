Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group offering COVID-19 vaccinations to all established patients, 18 and older

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The state of Missouri’s final phase of Covid-19 vaccination eligibility opens Friday, April 9 for residents 18 years and older. Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group in Trenton is now scheduling appointments for any established patient, 18 and older, who is interested in receiving the vaccine. Additional details about the final phase vaccination eligibility in the state of Missouri can be found at THIS LINK.

The next scheduled Covid-19 vaccination clinics at Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group will be on Friday, April 9 to coincide with the opening of the final phase. Another clinic is scheduled for Tuesday, April 13. The vaccine administered will be the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which only requires one shot. Patients must plan to be monitored for 15 minutes after receiving the vaccine.

To schedule an appointment, call Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group at 660-358-5750.

Related