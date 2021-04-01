Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Mercer County Health Department will celebrate National Walking Day.

Residents are invited to join staff members at the health department on April 7th at noon. Participants will walk from 12:15 to 12:45, weather permitting. Social distancing will be practiced.

Anyone who can not join health department staff can send the office a photo of himself or herself.

Residents can also join a statewide walk challenge. Sign up at a link on the Mercer County Health Department’s Facebook page or online at this link.

