Grundy County Health Department reports 23 new cases of COVID-19; department says 93% of COVID-19 cases are unvaccinated

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Health Department reports 23 new COVID-19 cases since August 11th, bringing the total to 1,436. Sixty-five cases are active.

The health department notes 93% of Grundy County COVID-19 cases since January 1st are unvaccinated. That includes children who are too young to receive vaccines at this time.

The office mentions that even mild cases can have lingering effects, such as chronic fatigue, frequent headaches, “brain fog,” and loss of smell or taste that can last long after “recovery.”

Related