Three teenagers from Brookfield face multiple charges after vandalizing property and vehicles with spray paint

Three Brookfield residents face multiple charges after spray paint was found on a Linn County Sheriff’s Department patrol car and other places in Brookfield in the last week.

Online court information shows 19-year-old Bobby Ray Waddle Junior, 19-year-old Charles Emery Slater, and 18-year-old Jazmine Nichole Camlen have each been charged with the felonies of accessory to first-degree property damage motivated by discrimination, accessory to first-degree property damage involving law enforcement or a relative, and two counts of accessory to first-degree property damage. They each also have been charged with three counts of misdemeanor accessory to second-degree harassment.

Waddle also has been charged with felony unlawful use of a weapon involving shooting at or from a motor vehicle at a person, motor vehicle, or building.

Slater and Camlen are scheduled for court on August 26th. Waddle is scheduled for court on August 19th.

Probable cause statements accuse Waddle, Slater, and Camlen of spray painting things, including railroad underpasses, a track hoe excavator, a grain truck, and a patrol vehicle. Waddle is also accused of firing a shotgun from a moving vehicle.

