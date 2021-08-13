MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of August 16, 2021

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of Aug. 16 – 22.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, mowing, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Interstate 229 – Resurfacing project from I-29, north of St. Joseph, to Route 371 (mile marker 14 to 3) through mid-September. A 10-foot width restriction is in place.

I-29 – Bridge replacement project northbound over Hopkins Creek (mile marker 58) through October. Traffic is head-to-head in the southbound lanes. *

Route 48 – Shoulder work from U.S. Route 71 to Route P, Aug. 16 – 17

Route Z – CLOSED for culvert replacements, 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

17 – from Route O to County Road 275

18 – from Countyline Road to County Road 276

19 – from Route O to County Road 275 and from Countyline Road to County Road 276

Route H – Shoulder work from U.S. Route 59 to County Road 26, Aug. 18 – 19

Route M – CLOSED for culvert replacements, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

19 – from Route AA to County Road 212

20 – from Route AA to County Road 228

Atchison County

I-29 – Bridge replacement project over Nishnabotna River (mile marker 122 – 124) through September 2022. Traffic is head-to-head in the southbound lanes.

Route 111 – Resurfacing project from Route E to Route 111 Spur (Holt County) through August. This included intermittent CLOSURES for pavement repairs.

Routes A, BB, D, E, TT, U, V, W & Z– Resurfacing project through August. This includes intermittent CLOSURES for pavement repairs.

U.S. Route 136 – Erosion repair project at the Missouri River Bridge to Brownville, NE through October

Route M – CLOSED for a sealing operation from Route C to U.S. Route 136, Aug. 16, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route J – CLOSED from U.S. Route 59 in Fairfax to U.S. Route 136, Aug. 18, 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

U.S. Route 59 – Sealing operation from Route AA to U.S. Route 136 in Tarkio, Aug. 19

Buchanan County

U.S. Route 36 – Guardrail, pavement repair, and resurfacing from the Missouri River to 0.75 miles east of Route AC through August. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

I-229 – Resurfacing project from Route 371 to I-29, north of St. Joseph (mile marker 3 to 14), through mid-September. A 10-foot width restriction is in place.

I-229 – Concrete replacement north and southbound from I-29 to 22nd Street, through September. This will include an around-the-clock lane closure.

U.S. Route 169 (Belt Highway) – Culvert repair project from Karnes Road to Floral Avenue, through September. Southbound traffic is shifted, and no left turns are permitted within the project limits.

Route 116 – Drainage work from Route Y to Route F, Aug. 19

Route FF – Drainage work just south of U.S. Route 169, Aug. 20

Caldwell County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing and pavement repair through Caldwell, Livingston and Linn counties through August. There will be intermittent lane closures with a 14-foot width restriction.

Route 116 – Shoulder work from U.S. Route 69 (Clinton County) to Route A, Aug. 16 – 20

Old Hwy 36 – Pothole patching from Route D to Route M, Aug. 16 – 20

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED until further notice from Route C to County Road 217 due to damage caused by a roadway slide and ongoing geological studies.

Chariton County

Route KK – CLOSED for culvert replacements, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

16 – from Moses Hurt Avenue to Bill Bass Avenue

17 – from Bill Bass Avenue to Route WW

18 – from Route WW to Hayes Cutoff Road

19 – from Chapel Hill Road to Dove Road

20 – from Flat Road to Old Chariton Road

Clinton County

U.S. Route 169 – Resurfacing from Route 116 to 0.5 miles south of Route 116, Aug. 16

Route 116 – Shoulder work from U.S. Route 69 to Route A (Caldwell County), Aug. 16 – 20

Daviess County

Route E – Pothole patching from Route D (DeKalb County) to U.S. Route 69, Aug. 17 – 18

Route K – Pothole patching from Route 6 to Route P, Aug. 18 – 19

Route P – Pothole patching from Route 13 to Route K, Aug. 19 – 20

DeKalb County

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair, guardrail improvements, and resurfacing westbound from east of Route 31 to Route C and eastbound from Route 33 to the Grindstone River through August. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

Route H – Pothole patching, Aug. 16

Route O – Pothole patching eastbound lane from Route 6 to Route N, Aug. 16 – 20

Route E – Pothole patching from Route D to U.S. Route 69 (Daviess County), Aug. 17 – 18

Gentry County

Route N – Pavement repair, Aug. 16 – 19

Grundy County

Route 146 – Shoulder work from Route 6 to Route CC, Aug. 16 – 20

Harrison County

U.S. Route 136 – Bridge maintenance over I-35, Aug. 16 – 20. A 14-foot width restriction is in place.

Route 46 – Shoulder work from U.S. Route 169 (Worth County) to U.S. Route 69, Aug. 16 – 20

Holt County

Route 111 – Resurfacing project from Route 111 Spur to Route E (Atchison County) through August. This includes intermittent CLOSURES for pavement repairs.

Linn County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing and pavement repair through Caldwell, Livingston, and Linn counties through August. There will be intermittent lane closures with a 14-foot width restriction.

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge maintenance westbound at the bridge over Big Turkey Creek, Aug. 16 – 19

Route Y – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Clover Drive to Dart Road, Aug. 18, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route WW – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Newark Drive to Almond Avenue (Macon County), Aug. 19, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Livingston County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing and pavement repair through Caldwell, Livingston, and Linn counties through August. There will be intermittent lane closures with a 14-foot width restriction.

Route U – Pothole patching from Route 190 to Route A, Aug. 16 – 17

Route A – Pothole patching from Route 190 to Route W, Aug. 18 – 20

Macon County

Route WW – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Newark Drive (Linn County) to Almond Avenue, Aug. 19, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 136 – Culvert repair from Route J to 0.5 miles west of Route J, Aug. 17

Route KK – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 160th Street to 180th Street, Aug. 17, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 113 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route 46 and 250th Street, Aug. 18, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 113 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route V to 295th Street, Aug. 19, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Putnam County

Route AA – Pavement repair, Aug. 16 – 19

Worth County

Route 46 – Shoulder work from U.S. Route 169 to U.S. Route 69 (Harrison County), Aug. 16 – 20

