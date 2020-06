The Grundy County Health Department confirms another positive case of COVID-19. That brings Grundy County’s total number of cases to 18. Seven are active.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports that, as of the afternoon of Tuesday, June 23rd, there were 15,577 COVID-19 cases in the state. Nine hundred 66 COVID-19-related deaths had been reported.

