Fourteen Missouri students win propane scholarships

Missouri Propane Gas Association announces member students receiving 2020-21 scholarships through national and state programs.

A total of 12 MPGA-member students earned awards through the National Propane Gas Foundation’s scholarship program, while two more won assistance through a statewide workforce development grant.

“It is gratifying to be able to assist our propane families by investing in the future of their children,” said MPGA President/CEO Steve Ahrens. “This year’s total is a record—14 students and $22,000 in assistance. It highlights a key benefit of our Association, not only for our member companies but for all those whose lives will be touched by our recipients in the future.”

Students whose parents work for companies that are members of the Missouri Propane Gas Association are eligible to apply for annual scholarships through the NPGF program. MPGA has endowed 10 awards for its members’ students through the Foundation. In addition to the Missouri-funded scholarships, MPGA students are also eligible for NPGF at-large or other special scholarships.

New this year were two special $1000 awards funded as part of a workforce development grant administered by the Missouri Propane Education and Research Council (MOPERC). Called “Propane CONNECT,” these scholarships were made available to all Missouri students attending career, vocational, or technical two-year schools to pursue degrees in construction, HVAC, or other propane-related fields.

MPGA scholarship winners and awards through NPGF:

Hannah Crouch, AmeriGas/Titan, Joplin, $2000

Allison Marticke, MFA Oil, Stanberry, $2000

Caitlin Halsey, MFA Oil, California, $2000

Hannah Plassmeyer, Dickneite Oil Company, Freeburg, $2000

Addison Snider, MFA Oil, Sweet Springs, $2000

Trenton Bargfrede, MFA Oil, Carrollton, $2000

Bailey Tyler, MFA Oil, Nevada, $2000

Hunter Bilek, Bilek’s LP Gas, Millersville, $2000

Cassidy Keeven, Keeven Heating, and Cooling, New Haven, $1000

Daniel Dothage, Service & Supply COOP, Bellflower, $1000, Dave Cullom Memorial Award

NPGF at-large award winners:

Allison Proctor, MFA Oil, Columbia, Cindy Rutherford Scholarship, $1,000

Amy Daniel, AmeriGas/Titan, Lebanon, at-large, $1,000

MOPERC Propane CONNECT

Wyatt Luebbert, Freeburg, State Tech, Linn, $1000

Clare Katherine Hemphill, Arcadia, State Tech, Linn, $1000

“We are very proud of all who applied and all who were chosen,” said Ahrens. “Our member companies, suppliers, and friends have worked tirelessly over the past 20 years to endow our state scholarship program at its current level.” He noted that the annual awards were made possible by two decades of golf tournaments, auctions, and donations that created an endowment fund of more than $225,000 that guarantees at least 10 awards and $18,000 annually.

“The additional awards this year through Propane CONNECT expand our investment to future professionals who will have a direct impact on our industry,” Ahrens added. “We’re pleased to begin this partnership with Missouri’s technical, trade and career schools, and look forward to building the future together.”

MPGA is a member-supported trade organization that represents substantially all of Missouri’s propane retailers and suppliers. The organization marks its 75th anniversary this year on June 29.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares