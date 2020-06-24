Chillicothe Police Department reminds residents about ordinance on fireworks

The Chillicothe Police Department reminds the public about the fireworks ordinance and use of fireworks in Chillicothe.

The ordinance allows for common fireworks to be shot or detonated July 1st, 2nd, and 3rd from 8 o’clock in the morning to 10 o’clock at night. Fireworks may be shot or detonated July 4th from 8 to 11 o’clock.

The ordinance also says it is unlawful to manufacture fireworks in Chillicothe. It is also against the law to possess, throw, use, explode, detonate, or shoot any type or size of rockets and fireworks with an aerial trajectory having a cylinder or cartridge not intended to be completely consumed before landing.

The Chillicothe Police Department provides safety reminders. Use fireworks in a safe manner and have adult supervision for children. Keep a garden hose or sufficient water close by in case of a fire. Be cautious when shooting fireworks, watch for children in adjoining yards, and stay a safe distance away from houses. Place firework debris in a metal container, and wet the debris or store it outside until it can be disposed of properly.

A link to the fireworks ordinance is available on the Chillicothe Police Department’s Facebook page.

