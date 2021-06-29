Grundy County Extension Office moving to new location

The Grundy County Extension Office is moving into the Green Hills Regional Planning Commission building at 1104 Main Street in Trenton.

Carlee Quinn with Extension says the Extension office is closed this week and will reopen in the new location on July 6.

Grundy County Extension was in the basement of the Alexander Student Center on the North Central Missouri College campus in Trenton. Quinn notes NCMC needed more office space, and the Extension office was able to move to the regional planning commission building.

The new phone number for Grundy County Extension will be 660-359-5636.