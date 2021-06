A Trenton couple were honored at the Missouri Bandmasters Association Convention.

Buddy and Karla Hannaford received the Butch Antal Service Award in recognition of dedication and support given to music education and the Missouri Bandmasters Association and its mission of building better bands.

Buddy Hannaford retired from the Trenton School District after 30 years as director of instrumental music. Karla Hannaford retired from North Central Missouri College after 39 years as faculty secretary.