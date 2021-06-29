Chillicothe Police Department attempting to identify suspect who ran from business

The Chillicothe Police Department is attempting to identify a man who allegedly ran out of the back of a business and into a wooded area on June 28 at approximately 1 a.m.

Chief Jon Maples reports the department is disseminating information to other law enforcement agencies and gathering and following up on leads.

Sergeant Cody Dysart reports officers were dispatched to the 900 block of South Washington Street in reference to an alarm, and officers found the white male running out of the business. Chillicothe police officers attempted to locate the person with help from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office’s K-9 Unit.

No suspect had been located as of the morning of June 29 and no security video or photos were obtained.