Grundy County Clerk to offer curbside voting for residents in quarantine

The Grundy County Clerk’s Office is making arrangements to have curbside voting for residents who are quarantined by the health department, and the quarantine will not expire by the November 3rd election.

County Clerk Betty Spickard is looking to schedule appointments for those residents on the afternoon of October 31st. Quarantined residents are asked to contact her office for more information at 359-4040 extension 4.

The Grundy County Clerk’s Office will be open for regular in-person absentee voting on October 31st from 8 o’clock to noon. It will also be open for in-person absentee voting from November 2nd until 5 o’clock.

