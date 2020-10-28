Jaden Wyant is Putnam County Career and Technical Student of the Month

Reddit Share Pin Share 47 Shares

The Putnam County R-1 School District recently recognized Jaden Wyant as the Career and Technical Education Student of the Month for October 2020. Student winners are chosen by the vocational faculty based on a set of criteria that includes: attendance, grades, cooperation with fellow students and teachers, enthusiasm for subject(s), attitude both in the classroom and out, leadership qualities, and community involvement.

Jaden is the son of Passion and Jason Wyant of Unionville and is a Junior at Putnam County R-1 High school. Jaden has been an active member of both DECA and FBLA for the past two years, and this year he joined the Advertising class where he enjoys working on the various community events that the class hosts. He is also an avid athlete who has been a member of the Golf and Basketball teams since his Freshman year.

Danyel Fitzpatrick, Marketing and FACS Instructor at Putnam County R-1 High School nominated Jaden for this award. According to Mrs. Fitzpatrick, “Jaden has worked hard over the last year to join the ranks of DECA Officer. He does what I ask of him and then some. He takes his membership in Advertising Class and his officer position in DECA seriously and I look forward to seeing where his DECA career will take him. I’m proud of the way Jaden has taken advantage of leadership opportunities in the last two years!“

The Putnam County R1 School District feels that these monthly rewards reinforce the importance of Career and Technical Education in our schools. Learning a skilled trade or craft enables many capable students to enter the workforce and establish successful careers. Vocational instruction also helps college-bound students succeed in various avenues of study.

