Green Hills Recreation Association now accepting registration for Winter basketball program

Registration forms are available for the Green Hills Recreation Association’s Winter Basketball program for participants four years old to sixth grade.

A basketball camp for all Green Hills Recreation Association players will be held on December 7th. Teams will be at the Ketcham Community Center in Trenton during the North Central Missouri College Lady Pirates and Pirates basketball games on January 18, 2020.

GHRA Winter Basketball games will start January 19th and end February 23rd. Players are responsible for having indoor gym shoes and a regulation size ball for their age group.

The fee for a preschool player is $20.00, and the fee for a player in kindergarten through sixth grade is $30.00. The fee includes a t-shirt and player insurance and should accompany the registration form. A late fee of $20.00 will be applied to forms submitted after November 8th. Checks should be made payable to the Green Hills Recreation Association, and a separate check per child is preferred.

Students at Rissler Elementary School in Trenton and area elementary schools were to have brought home forms earlier in October. Trenton Middle School students can pick up forms in the library. The registration form is also available Green Hills Recreation Association website.

Registration forms for Winter Basketball should be submitted by November 8th to American Family Insurance or the Grundy County Health Department in Trenton or can be mailed to the Green Hills Recreation Association at Post Office Box 202 in Trenton, Missouri 64683.

