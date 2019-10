The fourth-grade leaders in the Leader in Me group at Rissler Elementary School in Trenton will put on a Veterans Day Assembly for all veterans.

Fourth-grade teacher Vanessa Pauley says the event will be in the Rissler gym the afternoon of November 8, 2019, at 1:30.

The assembly will include the first and third grades reading poems and the second grade singing the National Anthem and handing out poppies made in Art class.

