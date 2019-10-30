Brothers plead guilty to incest, sexual misconduct, child molestation and rape in Daviess County court

Local News October 30, 2019October 30, 2019 KTTN News
Child Sex Crimes

Two brothers entered guilty pleas in Division One of Daviess County Circuit Court on Wednesday on sex-related felony charges.

Sentence assessment reports were ordered for Enos Ray Yoder of Bloomfield, Iowa and Alfred Yoder of Albia, Iowa, and their cases were continued January 8, 2020, for sentencing.

Enos Yoder was charged with incest, sexual misconduct involving a child under 15, first offense, first-degree child molestation, and second-degree sodomy.

Alfred Yoder was charged with third-degree child molestation, a child less than 14 years of age, sexual misconduct involving a child under 15—first offense, incest, and second-degree rape.

