Green City man dies when farm tractor overturns on Highway 6

An elderly Green City man was killed when the farm tractor he was operating overturned on Highway 6 east of Milan.

Eighty-nine-year-old David Watt was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident late Friday morning one mile east of Milan on Highway 6. The highway patrol reports the westbound farm tractor ran off the right side of the road, hit an embankment, and overturned causing extensive damage to the tractor.

Watt was exempt from wearing a safety device.

This is the third traffic fatality this year in Sullivan county investigated by the highway patrol.