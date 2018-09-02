Two-vehicle crash south of Stanberry injures Darlington man

The Highway Patrol reports a Darlington man sustained moderate injuries as the result of an accident involving two vehicles two miles south of Stanberry Friday afternoon.

Seventeen-year-old Mateo Messner of Stanberry drove south on U. S. Highway 169 when he attempted to make a left turn onto a county road but allegedly failed to yield to a northbound pickup truck driven by 30-year-old Dameon Ellis of Darlington. Both drivers swerved to the right to avoid a collision.

Messner’s vehicle came to a controlled stop on the shoulder and was not damaged. Ellis’s pickup ran off the right side of the road, began skidding, and overturned before coming to rest on its wheels on the east side of the road totaled.

A private vehicle transported Ellis to Mosaic Life Care of Saint Joseph with the patrol report indicating Messner receiving no injuries. Both drivers wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident.

The Gentry County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene of the crash.