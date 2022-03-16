Green City man dies in crash on Highway 6

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

A Green City man has died as the result of a crash in Sullivan County on Wednesday morning, March 16, 2022.

Seventy-four-year-old Chester Hale was taken to the Sullivan County Memorial Hospital in Milan where he was pronounced deceased.

Hale drove a sports utility vehicle east on Highway 6 when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway at Pecan Road. The vehicle then struck a fence and a utility pole.

The Patrol notes Hale did not wear a seat belt.

Assistance was provided by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, Sullivan County Fire, and Sullivan County Emergency Medical Services.

This is the first traffic fatality of the year in Sullivan County investigated by the Patrol.

Related