With COVID-19 infection rates declining, Wright Memorial and Hedrick Medical Center relax visitor guidelines

With the decline in COVID-19 infection rates, Saint Luke’s Health System, including Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe and Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton, is relaxing some visitor guidelines across the health system. These guidelines are consistent with CDC and OSHA guidelines.

Beginning Wednesday, March 16, Saint Luke’s will transition to Level 2 protocols, which include no restrictions on the number or age of visitors for hospital inpatients. Emergency departments, physician clinics, and outpatient clinics will be allowed two visitors per visit/day. Labor and delivery patients may have two designated visitors per day; only the primary support person after 8 p.m.

Per CDC guidance, masks will continue to be required for all patients and visitors to enter any Saint Luke’s facility until further notice, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status. Cloth masks are prohibited unless worn with a medical-grade mask, which are available at hospital entrances. If a visit is planned, and you feel ill, wait until you are free from symptoms.

For more general visitor information, including guidelines for Kansas City Metro Saint Luke’s facilities, please read our Saint Luke’s Visitor Guidelines.

