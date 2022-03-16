Two area residents arrested on drug-related offenses

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of two area residents on March 15th on drug-related charges.

Twenty-year-old Ryleah Rayven Ishmael of Tindall has been charged with the felonies of possession of a controlled substance and delivery or possession of a controlled substance at a county or private jail or correctional center except with a prescription. She has also been charged with the misdemeanors of possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Court documents accuse Ishmael of possessing methamphetamine on March 14th as well as possessing heroin in or about the premises of the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center. She is also accused of possessing marijuana as well as possessing a pipe and straw with the intent to use them to inhale and otherwise introduce a controlled substance into the body.

Twenty-two-year-old Parker Robert Whitacre of Cameron has been charged with two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance and the misdemeanors of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia involving a prior drug offense and possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less involving a prior drug offense.

Court documents accuse Whitacre of possessing heroin and THC wax on March 14th. He is also accused of possessing less than 10 grams of marijuana as well as possessing pipes with the intent to use them to inhale or otherwise introduce a controlled substance into the body.

Court information indicates Whitacre was convicted in Daviess County Circuit Court in April 2018 and December 2019 of possession of paraphernalia.

The bonds for Ishmael and Whitacre are $20,000 each, cash only. Special conditions include bond supervision by North Missouri Court Services if the bond is posted and random urine analysis.

Ishmael and Whitacre are scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on March 22nd.

(Booking photos courtesy Trenton Police Department)

Related