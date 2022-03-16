Audio: Better Women’s Conference set to begin March 25th in Trenton

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Better Women’s Conference will be at the First Assembly of God Church in Trenton March 25th and 26th. Doors will open at the Family Activity Center that Friday evening at 5 o’clock and that Saturday morning at 8 o’clock.

Spokesperson Darcie Taylor says this year’s theme is “She is Strong.”

The speaker is Nicole Unice. Taylor notes Unice brings 20 years of experience to the stage.

An audio clip of Unice was provided to KTTN.

Spokesperson Erin Ferguson says the men of the church will serve dinner to the women March 25th at 6 o’clock.

A different group is responsible for the continental breakfast March 26th at 9 o’clock.

Attendees can visit vendors before the meals. Services will be held in the church sanctuary following that Friday evening’s meal and Saturday morning at 10 o’clock.

Spokesperson Joy Bettis says there will be prizes for the Better Women’s Conference for games and drawings. Area businesses donated items.

Taylor notes free child care will be provided. The North Central Missouri College Education Department will provide activities. Cheese pizza will be provided for the children and workers that Friday, and snacks will be provided Saturday.

Attendees are asked to let the church know how many children they will need child care for when making reservations.

Up to 300 women can be accommodated at the Better Women’s Conference at the First Assembly of God Church in Trenton March 25th and 26th. Each ticket costs $25 for the two-day event. Bettis notes a seed offering will also be taken during the event to help cover some of the costs.

Tickets can be purchased at the First Assembly of God Church Monday through Thursday from 9 to 4 o’clock and Friday from 9 o’clock to noon. Tickets can be reserved by calling 660-359-4400. There is also a registration link on the church website and on the Better Women’s Conference Facebook page.

