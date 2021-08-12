Green City First Baptist Church to host picnic on the square

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Green City First Baptist Church will host a free event for families on the Green City Square on August 14, 2021.

There will be food, games, and music at the Green City Picnic from 5 to 8 pm.

The food menu will include hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, cookies, and ice cream. Activities will include ring toss, cornhole, a bounce house, a duck pond, and face painting.

Donations will be accepted to go to the Green City Park Board to help build a new park.

If there is rain on the evening of August 14, the Green City Picnic will be postponed to August 21.

