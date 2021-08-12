Gallatin Board of Aldermen set tax levy rates; submit multiple claims to Daviess County Disaster Declaration Grant Program

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Gallatin Board of Aldermen set tax levy rates on August 9, 2021. City Clerk Hattie Rains reports the rates were set at $.6438 for the general revenue fund, $.229 for the parks and recreation fund, and $.02 for the band fund. That totals $.8928.

The board agreed to purchase a new blower out of the sewer maintenance line item in the budget. That was after Public Works Director Mark Morey reported the blower at the wastewater plant might be funded through the Daviess County Disaster Declaration Grant. The blower was estimated at $14,000 to be repaired and $10,727 to be replaced. He said the blower would need to be purchased to maintain treatment operations prior to the grant funding release.

Morey noted crews installed an old blower temporarily, and it is producing more air than the new blower. He will research the size and horsepower of the blower to make sure the new blower will perform adequately.

City Administrator Lance Rains submitted three separate claims to the Daviess County Disaster Declaration Grant Program. They include the blower for the sewer aerator, chip and seal repairs, and gravel replacement resulting from the rain received on June 30.

There was further discussion on the Daviess County Disaster Declaration Grant Program. The board approved the City of Gallatin entering into an agreement with Daviess County for the grant program.

Rains applied for the available Missouri Intergovernmental Risk Management Association grants for 2021-2022. They include an AED and lifeguard certification reimbursement.

