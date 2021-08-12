Jamesport Tri-County Board of Education approves update to salary schedule

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Jamesport Tri-County R-7 Board of Education on August 11 approved an update to the classified salary schedule and discussed the school’s action plan to return to school. The update for the classified salary schedule reflects increases to the minimum wage. Masks will not be mandated for students.

The board selected the one-year rate from Home Exchange Bank for a $150,000 certificate of deposit at a .55% average percentage yield.

The state plan was approved as the local compliance plan for special education. Missouri School Boards Association policy updates were also approved.

A tax rate hearing will be held for Jamesport Tri-County in the superintendent’s office on August 19 at 6 p.m.

