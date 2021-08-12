Chillicothe woman facing multiple charges after police pursuit

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports a suspect was found the Thursday morning, August 12, who allegedly fled from Chillicothe Police Wednesday night, August 11, 2021.

The sheriff says his office arrested 42-year-old Peggy Jo Zorn of Chillicothe for alleged possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine drug paraphernalia, and resisting arrest by flight. She was allegedly found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia at the time of the actual arrest. She was transferred to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold pending the filing of formal charges.

Zorn has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $7,500 cash only, no surety, drug patch, and supervision services.

Cox reports the sheriff’s office attempted to assist the Chillicothe Police on Wednesday night, August 11, as a vehicle was fleeing from them. A deputy found the vehicle had run off the road on LIV 238, and the driver had allegedly fled.

Cox notes a methamphetamine smoking pipe and a cell phone were located with security footage showing a woman fleeing from the scene, and officers identified the suspect.

Zorn was found in that vicinity the morning of August 11 when she reportedly attempted to contact someone at a rural home.

