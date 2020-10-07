Grant received by Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri will benefit Maximize NWMO Initiative

Community leaders in the 18 counties of northwest Missouri will benefit from the funding recently awarded by the United States Department of Agriculture to The Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri for the regional vitality initiative known as Maximize NWMO.

The $46,675 grant for technical assistance will help build awareness of public participation opportunities in community projects throughout the region including the counties of Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Caldwell, Clinton, Daviess, Dekalb, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Holt, Linn, Livingston, Mercer, Nodaway, Putnam, Sullivan, and Worth.

The Rural Business Development Grant will also help partially fund the new initiative’s neutral support network that provides next-level leadership development opportunities, access to relevant data for informed decision-making, and coaching support for communities who are ready to dream big and grow together. All of these activities contribute to the growth of the ecosystem that fosters innovation and entrepreneurial leadership in counties and communities.

“We have so many great assets and opportunities throughout northwest Missouri that can be further built upon. The many volunteers involved in Maximize NWMO are currently working on shared communications projects and discovery groups that contribute to our region’s ability to thrive,” said Mary Hinde, president of The Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri.

Maximize NWMO’s goal is to help people recognize opportunities across map lines, make decisions that are inclusive of many voices and perspectives, and ultimately transform our regional shared economies to better position the region for global competition and prosperity. Their work starts with better promoting and connecting the region to keep and attract entrepreneurs and other needed talent.

On Wednesday, November 18 information about the initiative, progress to date, and opportunities to get involved will be shared in the online Fall 2020 Regional Community Forum. Those interested in learning more are encouraged to R.S.V.P. at www.maximizenwmo.org .

