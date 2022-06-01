Grand River Valley Choir and Orchestra to hold summer concert on June 18th

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Grand River Valley Choir and Orchestra will present the summer concert “We Remember” on June 18, 2022. Doors will open at the Trenton High School Performing Arts Center at 6:30 pm after a dress rehearsal. The concert will start at 7 pm.

The program will be dedicated to Buddy Hannaford, who was a founder of the GRVCO and a conductor of the orchestra. He died in April.

The orchestra will open the concert with Espani Cani by the Isaacs. That will be followed by Ventorum by Smith, Phantom of the Opera arranged by Custer, and Ashokan Farewell arranged by Cerulli.

The choir will perform Prayer of the Children arranged by Klouse, Earth Song by Ticheli, We Remember Them by LaBarr, Like a River in My Soul by Oslek, and The Storm is Passing Over by the Bakers.

Mark Knorr is the Grand River Valley Orchestra conductor. Tyler Busick is the choir director. Sonja Wimer accompanies the choir.

Musicians represent the communities of Altamont, Cameron, Chillicothe, Gallatin, Jameson, Jamesport, Laredo, Ludlow, Marshall, Newtown, Pattonsburg, Quincy, Illinois, Saint Joseph, and Trenton.

There will be an opportunity to meet the musicians in the THS Commons following the program.

The GRVCO is a 501(c)(3) organization, and it relies on donations. Performances are free due to a Donors Club and anonymous donors who contribute at concerts. Information on the Donors Club will be available at the door of the concert on June 18th.

More information can be found on the Grand River Valley Choir and Orchestra’s website and Facebook page.