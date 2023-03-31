Grand River Conference All-Conference Scholar Bowl teams announced

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Grand River Conference All-Conference Scholar Bowl teams have been announced.

Students from the Green Hills area selected for the Eastern Division First Team are Aden Segal of Polo, Hunter Grabill of Putnam County, Gabe Hacking of Gallatin, Zane Michael of Trenton, and Seth Weathington of Princeton. Selected for the Eastern District Second Team are Cole Clay of Milan; Jared Klindt, Lyle Malinao, Andrew Paniamogan of South Harrison; and Keith Farmer of Polo. The Western Division Second Team includes Keygun Johnson of North Harrison.

Green Hills area students receiving an honorable mention for the Eastern Division are Aubree Dalrymple, Nathan Stark, and Kate Batson of Trenton; Jackson Smith of Milan; and Olivia Wolf of Polo. Those receiving an honorable mention for the Western Division include Gage Iddings of Pattonsburg.

Polo is the Grand River Conference champion. Polo defeated King City in the finals. Trenton placed third.

