Missouri Department of Conservation to offer free hunter education classes in Carrollton, Cameron and Chillicothe

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri Department of Conservation is offering free upcoming hunter education skills sessions in Carrollton on April 11, at Cameron on April 12, and at Chillicothe on April 13. Participants will earn the safety certificate needed to obtain hunting permits. These sessions will teach and test participants for safe firearms handling and basic hunting skills.

The sessions offered and links to register to include:

Carrollton from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, at the Rupe Center, 710 Harvest Hills Road, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, at the Rupe Center, 710 Harvest Hills Road, register at this link

Cameron from 6 to 10 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, at the Cameron YMCA, 1903 N. Walnut St., from 6 to 10 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, at the Cameron YMCA, 1903 N. Walnut St., register at this link

Chillicothe from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 13, at the Cornerstone Church Event Center, 900 Adam Drive, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 13, at the Cornerstone Church Event Center, 900 Adam Drive, register at this link

For any questions about the sessions or help getting registered, contact Adam Brandsgaard, MDC conservation educator, at [email protected], or call the MDC office in Chillicothe at 660-646-6122.

The skills sessions classes are for students ages 11 and older. The certification course can be completed online by hunters ages 16 and older for a paid fee to an online provider. But for hunters ages 11 to 15, or those of any age seeking in-person instruction, they must take the free skills class in person.

Those attending the classes will need to complete the knowledge portion of the class before the skills session. That can be done by filling out the chapter review questions in the student manual, or youths ages 11 to 15 can complete the knowledge portion online for a fee paid to the provider. Printed student manuals are available at MDC’s Chillicothe office, or they can be ordered online for free at this link.

Besides teaching safety skills, the hunter education course also teaches basic hunting skills to help newcomers to the sport get started and be successful. COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed in these classes.

Related