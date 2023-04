Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Princeton R-5 Board of Education took personnel action in a special closed session meeting on March 30th.

The board approved hiring Junior High and High School Math Teacher Rebecca Bickel.

Junior High and High School English Teacher Krista Snow’s retirement was approved.

Resignations were approved for Title One Teacher Danessa Stout and Girls Basketball and Softball Coach Steve Richman.

Related