Grain truck crashes spilling corn on Highway 111

A grain truck overturned Saturday night in northwest Missouri injuring the driver and spilling about 550 bushels of corn.

The driver, 53-year old Randall Liles of Fairfax, was taken to Community Hospital in Fairfax with moderate injuries.

The accident happened three miles west of Craig on Highway 111 as the eastbound grain truck traveled off the right side of the road, overturned spilling the corn it was carrying and came to rest on its wheels.

The truck was demolished and the patrol reports Liles was not wearing a seatbelt.