Grundy County Farm Bureau elects officers

At a recent meeting, an election of officers was held and re-elected Grundy County Farm Bureau officers for one year are President David Meservey, Vice President Carl Woodard, and Secretary/Treasurer Marcy Meservey.

Board members are Max Oyler, Trent Steinhoff, Eric Hoffman, Aaron Bunnell, and Colby Epperson.

Century Farm recognition at the annual meeting went to Loretta Ray and Philip Ray, and to Bill and Connie Anderson. Farm Family recognition were Shawn and Tracy Kralicek.

A classroom mini-grant of $250 was awarded to Suzi Beck of Trenton Middle School with Meredith Lange from Dawn the featured speaker at the annual meeting.